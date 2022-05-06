Cayuga County COVID-19 cases at two-month low, two deaths this week

After a COVID-19 surge likely driven by omicron subvariants, active cases are on the decline again in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 51 residents are in isolation, the lowest number of active cases since Feb. 28 (40). The tally is based on laboratory results and at-home tests that are submitted to the department

It's a significant decrease since there were 219 active cases one week ago and 190 one month ago. But Cayuga County's case rate — 235.06 per 100,000 people — remains elevated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the county has a high community level, which factors in the case rate, hospital admissions and percentage of staffed beds in use by COVID-positive patients.

According to the health department, 10 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. Eight of the patients are ages 60 or older. One patient is in their 40s, while one is in the 10-19 age group.

Six of the patients are vaccinated and four are unvaccinated. It wasn't disclosed whether the vaccinated individuals have received booster shots.

The health department on Wednesday said two men in their 80s died after testing positive for COVID-19. No other information was released about the cases, including whether they were vaccinated.

The county's COVID-19 death toll is 145.

The vaccination rate hasn't changed much even as cases surged over the last two months. According to the CDC, 59.3% of residents are fully vaccinated. Among eligible residents ages 5 and older, the vaccination rate is 62.5%.

A similar trend has been observed with booster shots. The CDC reports that 57% of fully vaccinated Cayuga County residents have received at least one booster shot. More than three-quarters of fully vaccinated residents ages 65 and older (78.5%) have received their first booster.

Cayuga County has adjusted its vaccination strategy. Health officials said last week that clinics will be held for specific types of shots, such as boosters, and they may hold more clinics to accommodate residents.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

