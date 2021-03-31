Cayuga County COVID-19 cases drop again in March; new guidance for gatherings

COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County continued to decline in March, the second month in a row the number of new cases decreased after the holiday surge.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported 223 new cases in March, according to The Citizen's review of situational updates that are released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. While the final day of the month isn't included in the count — that figure will be released on Friday — it's the county's lowest number of new cases in a month since October when there were 228 cases.
October was the start of a four-month spike in COVID-19 cases. There were 422 new cases in November, followed by a high of 2,024 in December. There was a nearly identical number of cases (2,010) in January when hospitalizations and deaths peaked. There were 60 virus-related deaths in January, the highest monthly death toll of the pandemic. The total number of hospitalizations is unknown, but there were 46 COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital in mid-January.
The number of new cases began to decrease in late January — a trend that continued into February. Cayuga County reported 472 new cases in February, which was an encouraging sign after more than 4,000 new cases over a two-month period.
With the drop in new cases, there have been fewer hospitalizations and deaths. The health department reported Wednesday that there are no COVID-related hospitalizations at Auburn Community Hospital. There hasn't been a new death since March 2 — more than four weeks ago.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Cayuga County has 5,597 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths.
Cayuga County had 23 new cases over a two-day period this week and has 80 active cases in mandatory isolation. But at the peak of the pandemic locally, there were more than 1,000 people in isolation and over 100 new daily cases.
One of the factors contributing to the decrease in new cases is the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the state Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 30.8% of the county's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. So far, 14,969 people have been fully vaccinated.
In other news:
• The health department on Wednesday issued updated guidance for social gatherings.
The guidance is based on statewide regulations. There is a limit of 10 people for indoor gatherings at homes. For outdoor gatherings at private residences, the limit is 25 people.
Beginning April 2, indoor gatherings held outside of a household can have up to 100 people. If the event is outdoors, up to 200 people can attend. There are higher caps — 150 indoors and 500 outdoors — if attendees either have proof of a negative COVID-19 test or a completed vaccination series.
Other state rules include limiting gatherings to no more than 75% of a facility's occupancy and attendees must wear face coverings if they can't maintain social distancing.
"We are all anxious to return to events that we enjoyed before the COVID-19 pandemic," the health department wrote in its updated guidance. "However, according to the CDC, scientists are still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19."
