Cayuga County COVID-19 cases drop again in March; new guidance for gatherings

COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County continued to decline in March, the second month in a row the number of new cases decreased after the holiday surge.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 223 new cases in March, according to The Citizen's review of situational updates that are released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. While the final day of the month isn't included in the count — that figure will be released on Friday — it's the county's lowest number of new cases in a month since October when there were 228 cases.

October was the start of a four-month spike in COVID-19 cases. There were 422 new cases in November, followed by a high of 2,024 in December. There was a nearly identical number of cases (2,010) in January when hospitalizations and deaths peaked. There were 60 virus-related deaths in January, the highest monthly death toll of the pandemic. The total number of hospitalizations is unknown, but there were 46 COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital in mid-January.

The number of new cases began to decrease in late January — a trend that continued into February. Cayuga County reported 472 new cases in February, which was an encouraging sign after more than 4,000 new cases over a two-month period.