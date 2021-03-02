Cayuga County COVID-19 cases drop sharply in February

While the county health department altered the way it reports data, which led to an increase in active cases, the number of people in mandatory isolation still pales in comparison to the highs in early January. On Feb. 28, there were 131 people in isolation — the same number of active cases there was on Nov. 20 before the post-Thanksgiving surge.

Hospitalizations are down to the lowest point in four months. As of Sunday, there were three COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital.

Case numbers and hospitalizations could continue to decline as more Cayuga County residents are vaccinated. According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, at least 13,566 residents have received one dose of the vaccination. Both doses have been administered to 7,046 residents.

It's possible that Cayuga County will receive more vaccine doses than it has since mid-January. New York will get more than 870,000 doses this week, which could mean an increased allocation for Cayuga and other counties.