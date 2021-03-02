Cayuga County COVID-19 cases drop sharply in February

Following a terrible two-month stretch with more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases and over 70 deaths in Cayuga County, there was a sharp decline in new cases and deaths in February.
The county reported 472 confirmed COVID-19 cases in February, according to a review of the health department's situational updates. It's the lowest monthly case total since there were 422 cases in November.
There were four COVID-related deaths in February, down from 59 in January.
It's a major turnaround for Cayuga County after a post-Thanksgiving surge that continued through Christmas and into the new year. There were several days when the health department admitted more than 100 new cases a day. Active cases — people who test positive and are placed into mandatory isolation — reached a high of 1,095 on Jan. 7. There were over 8,000 residents in mandatory quarantine.
It wasn't long after the spike that hospitalizations reached their peak. There were 46 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital, which stands as the record during the pandemic. The total didn't include residents who were hospitalized outside of the county.
New cases and hospitalizations began to decline in late January and continued into February. On Feb. 6, the health department reported 37 active cases — its lowest total in more than three months.
While the county health department altered the way it reports data, which led to an increase in active cases, the number of people in mandatory isolation still pales in comparison to the highs in early January. On Feb. 28, there were 131 people in isolation — the same number of active cases there was on Nov. 20 before the post-Thanksgiving surge.
Hospitalizations are down to the lowest point in four months. As of Sunday, there were three COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital.
Case numbers and hospitalizations could continue to decline as more Cayuga County residents are vaccinated. According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, at least 13,566 residents have received one dose of the vaccination. Both doses have been administered to 7,046 residents.
It's possible that Cayuga County will receive more vaccine doses than it has since mid-January. New York will get more than 870,000 doses this week, which could mean an increased allocation for Cayuga and other counties.
The health department announced on Monday that food service and hotel workers are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The eligible food service workers include those who work at food pantries or are home-delivered meal program workers. An email will be sent from KVasile@cayugacounty.us with information about how to register eligible employees for their vaccinations.
The state has also changed its rules to allow residents age 65 and older to be vaccinated by local health departments. Until recently, the state directed local health departments to inoculate other eligible populations, such as essential workers, and urged older residents to get vaccinated at pharmacies.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.