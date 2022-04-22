Cayuga County COVID-19 cases level off, hospitalizations increase

As COVID-19 cases begin to plateau in Cayuga County, hospitalizations are on the rise.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 227 active cases on Friday, up from 217 on Wednesday but down from 237 four days ago. The local case counts included laboratory-confirmed tests and positive at-home test results that are reported by residents.

Cayuga County's case rate is 253.34 per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The high case rate, along with new hospital admissions and the percentage of staffed beds in use, contribute to the county's high community level. The CDC uses those metrics to calculate the community level.

In New York, Cayuga is one of more than 20 counties with a high COVID community level. Under that designation, the CDC recommends individuals to wear masks in indoor public areas, get vaccinated and get tested if they have symptoms of the virus.

While the case rate and number of active cases have been relatively flat, hospitalizations are on the rise. The health department reported on Wednesday that 15 residents were hospitalized with COVID. According to the department's latest update, there are now 13 hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations tend to be a lagging indicator because they usually increase days or weeks after cases begin to rise.

Eight of the residents are fully vaccinated, but it's unknown if they have received any booster shots. Five residents are unvaccinated, all of whom are age 70 and older.

Even as the health department continues its efforts to deploy the COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccination rate hasn't increased much in recent weeks. The CDC says the vaccination rate is 59.2%. Among eligible residents ages 5 and older, the rate is 62.3%.

A majority of fully vaccinated residents (56.7%) received their booster shots.

Cayuga County had a COVID-19 death this week. A man in his 80s died after testing positive for the virus, the health department said. Other information, including his vaccination status, was not released.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

