Cayuga County COVID-19 cases plateau, but remain well below peak levels

After Cayuga County's COVID-19 test positivity rate peaked in early January at a seven-day average of 13.4%, cases steadily declined for the next two months, going as low as 0.9% by March 11.

That low mark since the holiday-season case surge has been duplicated several times over the past two weeks, but it has yet to decrease any further, according to the New York state regional COVID-19 dashboard. From March 9 through Thursday, the seven-day Cayuga County positivity rate has stayed between 0.9% and 1.1%.

Daily new cases reported by the Cayuga County Health Department over that time period have generally ranged between six and 10, and that trend continued the past two days. According to the department's Friday situational update, six new cases were reported Wednesday and 10 news cases were confirmed Thursday.

The number of residents with active COVID-19 cases, which require mandatory isolation, was at 61, which was down from 64 a week ago but up from 53 on Wednesday.

The number of serious COVID-19 cases has gone down this month. In its Wednesday and Friday reports, the health department said that Auburn Community Hospital had no patients admitted with the virus. COVID-19 hospitalizations had been in the single digits throughout the month, but had not reached zero until this week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}