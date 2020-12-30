Cayuga County COVID-19 cases set new daily record, one death reported

Cayuga County had its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and, for the fourth consecutive day, reported a virus-related death.
The county's total COVID-19 cases, which combines the number of confirmed cases with positive cases awaiting admission into mandatory isolation, increased by 151— from 2,644 to 2,795 — in a 24-hour period to set a new daily record. The previous high was 108 new cases on Dec. 15.
There were 112 cases admitted into isolation on Tuesday. Four of the cases are in local correctional facilities. There have been outbreaks at both state prisons in Cayuga County, Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities. Cayuga has the fifth-most confirmed cases (125) in the state prison system.
Overall, Cayuga County has 831 active cases in mandatory isolation, a requirement for individuals who test positive for the virus. That's a new record for the county, topping the previous mark of 756 one day ago. There's also a new high of 4,988 residents in mandatory quarantine due to contact with positive cases.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported one death on Tuesday. A man in his 70s died after testing positive for the virus. The man was a resident at a Cayuga County nursing home. Citing privacy reasons, the department isn't releasing further information.
It's the fourth COVID-related death involving local nursing home residents. There were three nursing home fatalities reported on Monday, the first COVID deaths at Cayuga County nursing homes during the pandemic. While the nursing home wasn't disclosed, state Department of Health data shows that the three deaths occurred at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.
There have been nine COVID-19 deaths in the county over a four-day period. Another death was reported on Monday after the health department learned of a resident who died in November after being hospitalized outside of the county.
As of Tuesday, 23 county residents have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Cayuga County has 2,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases this year. The total does not include 145 cases awaiting admission into isolation. These are cases that haven't been contacted by the health department to be placed into isolation.
December has been the worst month of the pandemic in Cayuga County. There have been 1,782 confirmed cases, more than four times the previous monthly record of 422 in November.
Hospitalizations dipped slightly for a second consecutive day. There are 38 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital, down from 40 on Monday. The total doesn't include residents who are hospitalized outside of the county.
