Cayuga County COVID-19 cases set new daily record, one death reported

Cayuga County had its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and, for the fourth consecutive day, reported a virus-related death.

The county's total COVID-19 cases, which combines the number of confirmed cases with positive cases awaiting admission into mandatory isolation, increased by 151— from 2,644 to 2,795 — in a 24-hour period to set a new daily record. The previous high was 108 new cases on Dec. 15.

There were 112 cases admitted into isolation on Tuesday. Four of the cases are in local correctional facilities. There have been outbreaks at both state prisons in Cayuga County, Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities. Cayuga has the fifth-most confirmed cases (125) in the state prison system.

Overall, Cayuga County has 831 active cases in mandatory isolation, a requirement for individuals who test positive for the virus. That's a new record for the county, topping the previous mark of 756 one day ago. There's also a new high of 4,988 residents in mandatory quarantine due to contact with positive cases.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported one death on Tuesday. A man in his 70s died after testing positive for the virus. The man was a resident at a Cayuga County nursing home. Citing privacy reasons, the department isn't releasing further information.