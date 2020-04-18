Cayuga County COVID-19 cases stay flat

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Cayuga County remained stable through Saturday afternoon, with the Cayuga County Health Department reporting no new positive test results had been reported in the past day.

In addition, the number of people in mandatory quarantine and isolation decreased from Friday.

Mandatory quarantines in Cayuga County, which are in place for people who have had contact with someone who has a confirmed COVID-19 case, dropped from 47 to 38 on Saturday.

Mandatory isolations, required for people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, fell from 15 to 12.

Cayuga County has had a total of 44 confirmed cases, with 31 people discharged from mandatory isolations. Of the active cases, one person is in a hospital. Cayuga County has had one death from COVID-19.

Through Saturday afternoon, 672 coronavirus test results on Cayuga County residents have been reported, with 30 results pending, the health department said. Those include tests conducted by the Cayuga County Health Department, physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories.