Cayuga County COVID-19 clinic open to workers under Phase 2 of regional reopening plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cayuga County confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and said that its next drive-thru testing clinic will be open to workers in Phase 2 of the state's regional reopening plan.

The health department said that the county had reached 93 total confirmed cases of the virus, with the new cases involving a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s, both residing outside of Auburn.

There were 60 people in mandatory quarantine after having direct contact with a positive case, seven fewer than the day before, and 17 in mandatory isolation after testing positive, one fewer than Thursday. One Cayuga County resident remained hospitalized on Friday.

The health department statement said that it had received 3,865 test results as of Friday and was awaiting the results of 110 tests.

Another in a series of testing clinics has been scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, and employees returning to work under new Phase 2 guidelines are eligible to get tested.

The county's drive-thru clinics continue to offer testing for those who are experiencing symptoms or were in direct contact with a confirmed case, and most recently those employees working under Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.