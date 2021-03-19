Cayuga County COVID-19 hospitalizations at five-month low

Two months ago, Cayuga County had its most COVID-19 hospitalizations due to a post-holiday surge.
Now, the county has its lowest number of hospitalizations in five months.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported Friday that there is one COVID-related patient at Auburn Community Hospital. The last time there was one hospitalization was on Oct. 9. Hospitalizations began to increase in October — a trend that continued into November and early winter.
By the end of December, there were more than 40 COVID-related patients at Auburn hospital. The county reached a high of 46 hospitalized patients on Jan. 18.
It wasn't long after reaching its peak that the county had a decline in hospitalizations. The number of hospitalized patients dropped into the teens by early February. After there were 11 COVID-related patients at Auburn hospital on Feb. 11, hospitalizations have been in the single digits.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County has sharply declined since the surge that began in late fall and continued into January.
The active case total — the number of positive cases in mandatory isolation — reached a high of 1,095 on Jan. 7. There was a steady decline that month. On Jan. 31, the county reported 126 active cases.
As of Friday, there are 64 active cases in Cayuga County. The count has fluctuated in March, with a low of 50 active cases on Wednesday.
There are new cases every day, but it's more manageable than it was a few months ago. In late December and early January, there was a 10-day period when the county had 100 new cases daily.
On Wednesday, the health department admitted nine new cases. There were 10 new cases admitted on Thursday.
Cayuga County hasn't reported a new COVID-19 death in more than two weeks. The last death was on March 2. The health department revealed this week that there was a nursing home resident who died in January but wasn't reported in past situational updates.
The county's COVID-19 death toll is at 89. January was the deadliest month, with 60 deaths. There were four deaths in February.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.