Cayuga County COVID-19 hospitalizations at five-month low

Two months ago, Cayuga County had its most COVID-19 hospitalizations due to a post-holiday surge.

Now, the county has its lowest number of hospitalizations in five months.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported Friday that there is one COVID-related patient at Auburn Community Hospital. The last time there was one hospitalization was on Oct. 9. Hospitalizations began to increase in October — a trend that continued into November and early winter.

By the end of December, there were more than 40 COVID-related patients at Auburn hospital. The county reached a high of 46 hospitalized patients on Jan. 18.

It wasn't long after reaching its peak that the county had a decline in hospitalizations. The number of hospitalized patients dropped into the teens by early February. After there were 11 COVID-related patients at Auburn hospital on Feb. 11, hospitalizations have been in the single digits.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County has sharply declined since the surge that began in late fall and continued into January.