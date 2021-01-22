Cayuga County COVID-19 hospitalizations at lowest level since mid-December

The number of Cayuga County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is down to its lowest point in more than a month.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported 27 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being treated at Auburn Community Hospital. It's the lowest number of hospitalizations since the county had 24 patients at Auburn hospital on Dec. 18.
Hospitalizations have been declining over the past three days. After reaching a record 46 hospitalizations on Monday, the number of virus-related cases at Auburn hospital dropped to 41 on Tuesday and 35 on Wednesday.
The totals released by the health department don't include residents who are hospitalized outside of the county.
There were encouraging signs before the decrease in hospitalizations. Cayuga County's active COVID-19 case total declined after topping 1,000 earlier this month. It dropped to 404 on Monday, but has slowly increased this week.
According to the latest health department update, there are 468 active cases in isolation. Another 2,656 people are in mandatory quarantine due to contact with a positive case.
Cayuga County admitted 82 new cases on Thursday, including five at local correctional facilities. The specific prisons weren't disclosed, but there have been outbreaks at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities.
The county has 4,597 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. A vast majority of the cases (3,729) were reported in December and January. The active and confirmed case totals don't include 46 cases awaiting admission. These are individuals who tested positive for the virus but haven't been placed into isolation.
Despite the decreasing hospitalizations and active cases remaining steady, there was another COVID-related fatality on Thursday. The health department said a woman in her 90s, who tested positive for the virus, was hospitalized and died. No other information was released.
It's the 73rd virus-related death in Cayuga County, 49 of which occurred in January.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.