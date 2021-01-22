Cayuga County COVID-19 hospitalizations at lowest level since mid-December

The number of Cayuga County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is down to its lowest point in more than a month.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 27 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being treated at Auburn Community Hospital. It's the lowest number of hospitalizations since the county had 24 patients at Auburn hospital on Dec. 18.

Hospitalizations have been declining over the past three days. After reaching a record 46 hospitalizations on Monday, the number of virus-related cases at Auburn hospital dropped to 41 on Tuesday and 35 on Wednesday.

The totals released by the health department don't include residents who are hospitalized outside of the county.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were encouraging signs before the decrease in hospitalizations. Cayuga County's active COVID-19 case total declined after topping 1,000 earlier this month. It dropped to 404 on Monday, but has slowly increased this week.

According to the latest health department update, there are 468 active cases in isolation. Another 2,656 people are in mandatory quarantine due to contact with a positive case.