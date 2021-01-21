Cayuga County COVID-19 hospitalizations down, active cases up again

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to the lowest level since before Christmas in Cayuga County, but active cases increased for a second day in a row.

The Cayuga County Health Department said that 35 COVID-19 patients are at Auburn Community Hospital. The last time there were 35 virus-related patients in Auburn hospital was Dec. 22.

Since Christmas, there was an increase in hospitalizations. The record is 46 patients on Jan. 18. For most of January, hospitalizations remained at or around 40.

The health department's total doesn't include patients who are hospitalized outside of the county.

While the decrease in hospitalizations is a positive sign for the county, active cases are on the rise again. According to the health department, there are 453 people in mandatory isolation after testing positive for the virus. The number of active cases was down to 404 two days ago.

There were 87 new COVID-19 cases admitted on Wednesday. Two of the cases are inmates at local correctional facilities. Both state prisons in Cayuga County, Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities, are responding to outbreaks.