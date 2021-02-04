Cayuga County COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to two-month low, active cases down again

After reaching a high of 46 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital two weeks ago, Cayuga County reported its lowest hospitalization count in two months.

There were 13 COVID-19 patients in Auburn hospital on Wednesday, the lowest total since Dec. 4. It's the second consecutive day hospitalizations decreased in the county after a brief uptick earlier this week.

It's the latest and possibly the most important indication that Cayuga County is past its holiday surge. There were more than 4,000 confirmed cases in December and January, a vast majority of the county's cases during the pandemic. Because of the increase in cases, there were more hospitalizations. From Christmas through much of January, the total number of COVID-19 patients at Auburn hospital hovered around 40.

Cayuga County's active COVID-19 case count also continues to decline. There were 89 people in mandatory isolation on Wednesday, which is the lowest number of active cases in nearly four months.

The Cayuga County Health Department admitted 19 new cases on Wednesday. There are 14 cases awaiting admission into isolation. These are individuals who haven't been contacted to be placed into isolation.