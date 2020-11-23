Cayuga County COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high, one death over weekend

Cayuga County has more residents hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point of the pandemic.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported Monday that 13 residents who tested positive for the virus are in the hospital. The previous high was nine on Friday.

It's unknown whether all 13 patients are in Auburn Community Hospital. That information isn't released due to privacy concerns. But 13 patients would account for 13% of the hospital's 99-bed capacity.

The increase in hospitalizations comes as the county reports more new confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were 48 more cases in three days, according to the health department. Contact tracing investigations are ongoing for the 36 new cases on Sunday on Monday.

The new cases include 11 school-aged children or teenagers, most of whom weren't in school during their infectious period or don't attend in-person classes.

With 48 new cases, the county has 734 confirmed cases since mid-March and 288 in November, which is the most in a month since the beginning of the pandemic. In the most recent seven-day period, the county had 91 new cases.