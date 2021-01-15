 Skip to main content
Cayuga County COVID-19 infection rate now one of lowest in New York
COVID-19

Cayuga County once had one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in New York. Now, it has one of the lowest. 

According to COVID Act Now, a nonprofit organization that works with Georgetown University Medical Center, Harvard University's Global Health Institute and Stanford University's Clinical Excellence Research Center, Cayuga County has a 0.96 infection rate — the fourth-lowest among the state's 62 counties. 

The infection rate is the number of people infected by a positive COVID-19 case. 

Cayuga County was also one of the worst counties for daily new cases per 100,000 people. It has since dropped to 11th, with 95.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people. 

The number of active COVID-19 cases has declined over a seven-day period. After reaching a high of 1,095 on Jan. 7, the Cayuga County Health Department said there were 788 active cases on Thursday — a decrease of 307 cases. It's the lowest active case total in more than two weeks. 

There are 5,886 people in mandatory quarantine, which is required for people who had direct contact with positive cases. There were 8,054 residents in quarantine one week ago. 

Cayuga County reported 106 new cases were admitted on Thursday, including 11 in local correctional facilities. There are outbreaks at two state prisons in the county: Auburn Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison, and Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Moravia. 

Cayuga has 159 confirmed cases, which is the sixth-highest total in the state prison system. Auburn prison has 102 confirmed cases. Auburn has more active cases (34) than Cayuga (17). 

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has 4,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The active and confirmed case totals don't include 81 people who tested positive for the virus and haven't been admitted into isolation. 

While active cases are declining, hospitalizations remain steady — there are 39 COVID patients at Auburn Community Hospital — and there were two deaths. Two nursing home residents, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s, died Thursday. The nursing home where the deaths occurred wasn't disclosed, but there have been 42 COVID-19 deaths at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.

Overall, there have been 64 COVID-related deaths in the county. Forty of the deaths have been reported in January. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Vaccine information

New York state is currently in phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination program, with eligibility recipients including residents age 65 and older, along with certain groups of essential workers and health care employees:

• To learn about and sign up for Cayuga County Health Department Clinics, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click the "COVID-19 vaccination clinics" button. 

• You can check whether you're eligible to get the vaccine through the state's online screening and scheduling tool at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Those who are found to be eligible after answering screening questions can make an appointment to get the vaccine through the website. A state hotline for scheduling of vaccination appointments is also available at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Concerned about COVID-19?

