Cayuga County COVID-19 infection rate now one of lowest in New York

Cayuga County once had one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in New York. Now, it has one of the lowest.

According to COVID Act Now, a nonprofit organization that works with Georgetown University Medical Center, Harvard University's Global Health Institute and Stanford University's Clinical Excellence Research Center, Cayuga County has a 0.96 infection rate — the fourth-lowest among the state's 62 counties.

The infection rate is the number of people infected by a positive COVID-19 case.

Cayuga County was also one of the worst counties for daily new cases per 100,000 people. It has since dropped to 11th, with 95.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has declined over a seven-day period. After reaching a high of 1,095 on Jan. 7, the Cayuga County Health Department said there were 788 active cases on Thursday — a decrease of 307 cases. It's the lowest active case total in more than two weeks.

There are 5,886 people in mandatory quarantine, which is required for people who had direct contact with positive cases. There were 8,054 residents in quarantine one week ago.