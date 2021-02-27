Cayuga County COVID-19 infections down as vaccine rate increases

Cayuga County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped to its lowest level since before Thanksgiving.
The state Department of Health's regional metrics dashboard on Saturday reported the county's seven-day average of positive results was 2.2%, continuing a general downward trend since early January. The rate was last at 2.2% on Nov. 21. The statewide rate published Saturday was 3.2%.
Cayuga County is also outperforming the state as a whole with vaccines. As of Saturday, according to the DOH, 12,950 county residents had received at least the first of two vaccine doses, for 16.8% of the population. The statewide rate for first doses was 13.9%.
The pace of vaccinations is expected to increase next week. On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that county health departments would soon be cleared to resume vaccinating people age 65 or older who don't have other qualifying health conditions. Most counties had been limited to vaccinating essential workers and people with underlying health conditions since mid-January. Senior citizens have been told to reach out to pharmacies about vaccines or to attempt to get vaccinated as a state-run clinic.
In Cayuga County, pop-up vaccine clinics have also started. The Auburn Fire Department posted on its Facebook page Friday that it assisted East Hill Medical Center with a clinic at The Village at Auburn Grove. It said the two agencies would partner for more clinics in the weeks ahead.
The county health department, meanwhile, announced Friday that with the decrease in COVID-19 cases, it would reduce the number of situational updates on community infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Those public reports will be released on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays instead of daily.
The county report from Friday said there were 145 county residents with active coronavirus cases, down from 147 the prior day and 176 a week earlier. The number of people admitted to Auburn Community Hospital with COVID-19 remained unchanged from Thursday at three.
Cayuga County continues to provide free COVID-19 testing clinics, with two scheduled for next week.
The county health department and Auburn Community Hospital are hosting the no-cost drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 3, at the hospital. Visitors should use the helipad entrance on Lansing Street and will be given instructions on how to get results from an online portal.
The clinic is for people who are symptomatic or asymptomatic (not experiencing symptoms) and an appointment is required. To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.
The Cayuga County Emergency Management Office will hold a rapid-result clinic for asymptomatic people from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco.
People are asked to prepare to wait at the site for at least 30 minutes for their results. Participants must wear face masks and observe social distancing. People are also asked in park in the pavilion's lot and not in the circle in front of the pavilion. There is no residency requirement for the clinic, but appointments are required.