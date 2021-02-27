Cayuga County COVID-19 infections down as vaccine rate increases

The county health department, meanwhile, announced Friday that with the decrease in COVID-19 cases, it would reduce the number of situational updates on community infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Those public reports will be released on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays instead of daily.

The county report from Friday said there were 145 county residents with active coronavirus cases, down from 147 the prior day and 176 a week earlier. The number of people admitted to Auburn Community Hospital with COVID-19 remained unchanged from Thursday at three.

Cayuga County continues to provide free COVID-19 testing clinics, with two scheduled for next week.

The county health department and Auburn Community Hospital are hosting the no-cost drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 3, at the hospital. Visitors should use the helipad entrance on Lansing Street and will be given instructions on how to get results from an online portal.