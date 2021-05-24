Cayuga County COVID-19 positivity rate lowest in nearly two months

The 7-day rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate in Cayuga County is at its lowest point in nearly two months.
The positivity rate is 1.4%, down from 2% one week ago. The last time it was this low was April 1.
Cayuga County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in three days — five on Friday, nine on Saturday and three on Sunday. The number of cases has been declining over the past few weeks. In the first three days of May, there were 46 new cases.
Active cases in mandatory isolation are also at a two-month low in Cayuga County. There are 70 active cases, according to the county health department. It's the lowest total since there were 61 on March 25.
There are three COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. The health department reminded the public that the hospitalization numbers don't include patients receiving treatment at hospitals outside of the county.
No new deaths were reported. The county's last COVID-19 death was on March 2. There have been 89 virus-related fatalities since the pandemic began in March 2020.
COVID infections continue to decline as more residents are vaccinated. According to the state Department of Health, 30,977 residents — over 40% of the population — are fully vaccinated. Nearly 35,000, or 45.2% of county residents, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department is holding vaccination clinics at Cayuga County-area schools this week. There are vaccinations available at local pharmacies and the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County.
