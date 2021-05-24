 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County COVID-19 positivity rate lowest in nearly two months
alert top story
COVID-19

Cayuga County COVID-19 positivity rate lowest in nearly two months

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak-Reinfection

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

 HOGP

The 7-day rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate in Cayuga County is at its lowest point in nearly two months. 

The positivity rate is 1.4%, down from 2% one week ago. The last time it was this low was April 1. 

Cayuga County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in three days — five on Friday, nine on Saturday and three on Sunday. The number of cases has been declining over the past few weeks. In the first three days of May, there were 46 new cases. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Active cases in mandatory isolation are also at a two-month low in Cayuga County. There are 70 active cases, according to the county health department. It's the lowest total since there were 61 on March 25. 

There are three COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. The health department reminded the public that the hospitalization numbers don't include patients receiving treatment at hospitals outside of the county. 

No new deaths were reported. The county's last COVID-19 death was on March 2. There have been 89 virus-related fatalities since the pandemic began in March 2020. 

COVID infections continue to decline as more residents are vaccinated. According to the state Department of Health, 30,977 residents — over 40% of the population — are fully vaccinated. Nearly 35,000, or 45.2% of county residents, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

The health department is holding vaccination clinics at Cayuga County-area schools this week. There are vaccinations available at local pharmacies and the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News