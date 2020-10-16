Cayuga County COVID-19 spike, by the numbers: How bad is it?

As COVID-19 cases soared in New York in March and April, Cayuga County had 52 cases. That was in the midst of an economic shutdown and directives from state and local officials to maintain social distancing and stay at home.
Now, in October, the county is in the midst of its worst spike of COVID-19 cases. The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday there is "widespread community spread" of the virus. Contact tracing investigations found that more people are participating in social gatherings, and the virus is spreading in these settings.
The Citizen compiled data that highlights the latest uptick in cases. The numbers will help answer this question: How bad is it?
51. The number of cases in Cayuga County this month, which is a new high. The previous high was 48 in April. There are two weeks remaining in the month, so that total could rise.
84. There have been 84 new cases since Sept. 14 that resulted in a 44.6% increase in the county's total number of confirmed cases. (The total rose from 185 to 269.)
10. The 10 cases reported on Wednesday, Oct. 14, are the most in a single day since April 9, when the county had 11 new cases. It's the second-highest single-day total during the pandemic.
49. The county has 49 confirmed cases in a two-week period, including 34 in a seven-day period.
219. On Friday, the health department said there are 219 people in mandatory quarantine, which is required for people who had direct contact with positive cases. It's the highest number of quarantined individuals since the county reported its first case in March.
35. The county has 35 active COVID-19 cases, which is the most it's had during the pandemic.
6. At one point this week, there were six people (five county residents and one out-of-county resident) hospitalized with COVID-19. That's a new high for the county. As of Friday, the health department reports that there are four people in the hospital.
22. It took 77 days for the county to report its 100th confirmed case, and another 113 days to get to 200. But in just 22 days, the county has gone from 200 to 269 confirmed cases.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net.
