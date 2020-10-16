Cayuga County COVID-19 spike, by the numbers: How bad is it?

As COVID-19 cases soared in New York in March and April, Cayuga County had 52 cases. That was in the midst of an economic shutdown and directives from state and local officials to maintain social distancing and stay at home.

Now, in October, the county is in the midst of its worst spike of COVID-19 cases. The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday there is "widespread community spread" of the virus. Contact tracing investigations found that more people are participating in social gatherings, and the virus is spreading in these settings.

The Citizen compiled data that highlights the latest uptick in cases. The numbers will help answer this question: How bad is it?

51. The number of cases in Cayuga County this month, which is a new high. The previous high was 48 in April. There are two weeks remaining in the month, so that total could rise.

84. There have been 84 new cases since Sept. 14 that resulted in a 44.6% increase in the county's total number of confirmed cases. (The total rose from 185 to 269.)

10. The 10 cases reported on Wednesday, Oct. 14, are the most in a single day since April 9, when the county had 11 new cases. It's the second-highest single-day total during the pandemic.