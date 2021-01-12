Cayuga County COVID-19 testing clinic set for people with no symptoms

The Cayuga County Health Department announced that it is partnering with Auburn Community Hospital in a no-cost drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan, 13, at ACH. Attendees are asked to use the helipad entrance on Lansing Street.

An appointment is required to be tested for any of the county's clinics. To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.