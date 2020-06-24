Cayuga County COVID-19 testing results to be announced bi-weekly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Health Department will stop issuing daily updates of COVID-19 testing results.

Starting next week, they plan to reduce the frequency of updates as the Central New York region is scheduled to enter phase four of the state's reopening plan on Friday.

The updates will go out on Mondays and Fridays beginning June 29, according to the department's situational update released Wednesday afternoon. The update also included details of one new positive coronavirus case.

A man in his 40s who lives in the city of Auburn is the latest person to be diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number to 113 coronavirus cases in Cayuga County. Contact tracing is complete for anyone who came in contact with the man.

There are 31 people in mandatory quarantine and seven in mandatory isolation. One COVID-19 patient is hospitalized, and there have been two deaths of Cayuga County residents due to coronavirus.