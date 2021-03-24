Cayuga County COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Thursday

The Cayuga County Health Department is holding a first-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Fingerlakes Mall 1579, Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The clinic is open to anyone falling under Phase 1a or Phase 1b of the New York state guidance. If you have a qualifying health condition, you will need to provide a doctor’s note.

See the full list of those who qualify at covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.

Appointment are required to receive a vaccine at this clinic. To register for an appointment, visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=BE22B078D7F00844E0530A6C7C16A671.

This clinic is only accessible through the exterior entrance on the backside of the mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from the inside of the mall will not be permitted.

