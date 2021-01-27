Cayuga County COVID-19 vaccines: Closed clinics, leaked links and state orders

Before the state's directive, the county health department publicly announced its vaccination clinics and anyone eligible could sign up for an appointment. But because of the mandate, the health department has taken a different approach to schedule doses.

Cuddy told the health board that they have held "closed clinics," meaning that they aren't open to the public. The health department communicates with employers of eligible workers to sign up people for the clinics.

Last week, the health department received 200 doses to administer at these clinics. The department received another 200 doses this week.

"When we have what we're calling these closed clinics, it's not because we wouldn't love to give everybody a shot," Cuddy said. "It's because we have a finite amount. The consequence of not following the rules as they are stated is that we will get no more vaccine, and we certainly don't want to be in that position."

A leaked link created problems for the health department last week. A clinic was scheduled for Friday and a link was provided to employers of eligible workers. Someone with access to the link shared it with others and, according to Cuddy, there were people who live in Freeville, Geneva and Seneca Falls who signed up for the clinic.