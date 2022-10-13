 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
COVID-19

Cayuga County COVID hospitalizations steady, CDC recommends masking

  • Updated
COVID Test Kit 2.JPG

The state Health Department shipped more than 700 test kits to the Weedsport school district in January to be distributed to parents so families can test children at home for COVID-19.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

After a two-week surge, COVID-19 hospitalizations have leveled off in Cayuga County. 

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 28 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 from Oct. 6-12, down from 29 the previous week. Twenty of the 28 patients are ages 60 or older, four are in their 50s, one is in their 40s, two are in their 30s and one is under age 10. 

Ten of the patients received at least one COVID-19 vaccination booster shot, although it's unclear if they received the most recent booster that provides protection against existing variants. Ten others are unvaccinated, while eight are fully vaccinated but have not received a booster. 

The health department also revealed that one resident, a man in his 80s, tested positive for COVID-19 and died. No other information was released about the case. 

It's the county's 154th COVID death since April 2020. 

While the county is no longer tracking COVID cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the case rate is 168.46 per 100,000 people — an indication that the virus is still present in the community. 

The CDC's community level, which is based on the case rate, hospital admissions and staffed inpatient beds in use, is high. Under that designation, the agency recommends residents wear masks in public settings. However, it is not a requirement. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

