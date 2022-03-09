Cayuga County COVID positivity rate dips below 5%, case rate continues downward slide

COVID-19 is still present in Cayuga County, but the metrics pale in comparison to where they were two months ago.

The county's average seven-day COVID positivity rate is 4.45%, down 1.52% since last week. At the peak of the winter surge, the positivity rate was well over 20%.

The seven-day case rate is 100.55 per 100,000 people, a 20.62% decrease in one week. When cases spiked over the winter, the rate topped 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously used the case rate to determine the level of transmission on a county-by-county basis. A county was considered a high transmission area if it had 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or if the positivity rate was above 10%.

Federal health officials recently changed course and how uses a more comprehensive metric, community level, to determine how prevalent COVID is in an area. Instead of relying solely on case numbers, community level includes how many hospital beds are used in an area and COVID-related admissions.

The Cayuga County Health Department no longer releases new daily case totals, but the CDC reports that there were 77 cases in the last seven days.

As COVID cases decline, the vaccination rate hasn't changed much from week to week. According to the CDC, 58.8% of Cayuga County's total population is fully vaccinated. Among those eligible for the shots (individuals ages 5 and older), the rate is 61.9%.

Despite the apparent lack of interest among those who aren't vaccinated, the Cayuga County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics. The next clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Port Byron Central School District.

First, second and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available. The department will also offer Pfizer shots, including pediatric doses for children ages 5-11.

Appointments can be made online at cayugacounty.us/health.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.