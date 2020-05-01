Cayuga County DA: Furloughs in his office jeopardize public safety

District Attorney Jon Budelmann is concerned about the impact of two of his office's employees being furloughed as part of a larger workforce reduction across the Cayuga County government.
During its April meeting Tuesday evening, the Cayuga County Legislature approved furloughs for 11% of the county workforce, which includes 72 part- and full-time employees. The temporary staffing cuts are the result of coronavirus-related financial hardships and are planned to last through July 31, Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman said Tuesday.
A confidential secretary and grand jury stenographer in the DA's office are among those being furloughed. In an email to the Legislature, Budelmann pointed out that legislators approved the positions earlier this year and the new hires have been working through the pandemic.
"I do not understand why they have now been taken away (despite the employees working as much as requested and the work needing to be done immediately)," he said.
The stenographer has been transcribing grand jury minutes 70 hours a week to catch up before criminal court resumes in Cayuga County, Budelmann said. The confidential secretary has been helping the office catch up on existing cases and preparing discovery materials on new arrests.
"My understanding is that the purpose of the sudden furloughs was to save county tax dollars on those employees who were not working. However, the two positions furloughed in the district attorney's office have been continuously working throughout the pandemic," he said.
He also said he attended the meeting Tuesday evening with the intention to address the workload concerns he's continued to bring to the Legislature and to dispel "the misinformation that I had consented to these employees being furloughed."
"But unfortunately I was not allowed to speak" during the meeting, he continued.
In an email to The Citizen, McNabb-Coleman said anyone can speak during public hearings addressing changes to local laws or on the "public to be heard" portion of the Legislature's meetings, which come normally at the beginning of the meetings.
There was a public hearing that evening on splitting up the Public Works Department into its individual entities. No one used the privilege of the floor to give their comments.
"The DA and I have spoken on his specific department needs, and certainly as the courts open up, these employees would be called back," she said. "There is no grand jury at the moment, however, when there is, we will work with him."
She noted that the Legislature hasn't enacted a hiring freeze so they can continue to fill critical staff and mentioned a new senior assistant district attorney and two other ADA positions have also recently been filled.
McNabb-Coleman also reiterated some of her earlier comments from the night the Legislature approved the furloughs with one opposing vote.
"As elected officials, we have a dual responsibility to our workforce and taxpayers," she said. "It would not be prudent to wait until this crisis is over to address the county's financial situation."
The furloughs won't affect the terms of employees' health insurance, according to the language of the resolution that can be found in the Legislature's full April agenda. "This was certainly not a decision we made lightly and we were mindful that the impacted employees will not suffer financial or benefit losses during this difficult time," she said.
Budelmann believes the two cuts in his office are a matter of public safety.
"Crime has not stopped during the pause," he said in his email. "Defendants continue to be arrested and the case packets are coming in daily. Once the courts begin arraigning these many defendants, our discovery obligation timeline gives us very little time to process the reports, statements, photographs, recordings, etc. and turn them over."
He asked the Legislature to reconsider the furloughs.
"The decision to furlough these critical employees risks dismissal of serious criminal matters. I urge the Legislature and the Chairperson to end the furlough of these two hardworking county employees as rapidly as possible and support public safety."
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
