Cayuga County DA: Furloughs in his office jeopardize public safety

"My understanding is that the purpose of the sudden furloughs was to save county tax dollars on those employees who were not working. However, the two positions furloughed in the district attorney's office have been continuously working throughout the pandemic," he said.

He also said he attended the meeting Tuesday evening with the intention to address the workload concerns he's continued to bring to the Legislature and to dispel "the misinformation that I had consented to these employees being furloughed."

"But unfortunately I was not allowed to speak" during the meeting, he continued.

In an email to The Citizen, McNabb-Coleman said anyone can speak during public hearings addressing changes to local laws or on the "public to be heard" portion of the Legislature's meetings, which come normally at the beginning of the meetings.

There was a public hearing that evening on splitting up the Public Works Department into its individual entities. No one used the privilege of the floor to give their comments.

"The DA and I have spoken on his specific department needs, and certainly as the courts open up, these employees would be called back," she said. "There is no grand jury at the moment, however, when there is, we will work with him."