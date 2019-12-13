The Cayuga County District Attorney is pointing to an ongoing vehicular homicide case as "a terrible example of the danger the public faces" under New York's bail reduction act.
Jon Budelmann said in a Friday news release that sweeping changes to the criminal justice system passed along with the state budget in April and set to go into effect Jan. 1 "endangers the safety of our communities ... and has already resulted in the release of many criminal defendants onto the streets."
An example of the danger the public faces, Budelmann said, is the death of Mark Knapp, a Weedsport man killed in crash in which the other driver has been charged with aggravated vehicular manslaughter. Police said that Heriberto Perez-Velasquez was driving drunk at the time of the Nov. 10 crash in the Village of Weedsport.
"Just three weeks earlier, the defendant had been charged with Aggravated DWI (0.22% BAC) and Resisting Arrest in Wayne County," Budelmann said. "Unfortunately, their Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) had already implemented policies and procedures in conformity with these new reckless ("reforms") laws. This resulted in the release of this defendant that same morning on just an appearance ticket."
Perez-Velasquez is scheduled to appear in Cayuga County Court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, to have his bail status reviewed. Pursuant to the Bail Elimination Act, Budelmann said, courts across across the state within the next two weeks are required to bring in every defendant being held on bail in order to review their status after the first of the year, based upon the new laws, and courts will be required to order the release of all those whose charges are on the list of charges for which they cannot be held pending the posting of bail as of Jan. 1.
You have free articles remaining.
Perez-Velasquez faces a top charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, a class B felony that carries a maximum sentence of 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison. It is one of many on the list of crimes for which no bail need be posted and the defendant ordered released.
However, because Perez-Velasquez is in the United States illegally, the Federal Immigration Customs Enforcement has filed a detainer and the U.S. Attorney’s Office obtained a warrant to hold him on additional federal charges, pending the final disposition of the case in Cayuga County.
Following Perez-Velasquez's Wednesday court appearance, Budelmann said he will be holding a news conference at about 2:30 p.m. in the Cayuga County Legislature Chambers on the 6th Floor of the Cayuga County Office Building "to discuss how the bail elimination act impacts this case, and the impact of the bail elimination act in general and the dangers that our communities face if the Governor and the State Legislature do not take action to delay or modify these 'reforms' which they set in motion."
Budelmann said that state Sen. Pamela Helming is expected to attend, along with other state and local representatives and local law enforcement officials.