Cayuga County daily COVID-19 case average highest since Sept. 21.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has increased for five straight days in Cayuga County, with the latest seven-day daily average reaching its highest point since Sept. 21.

The federal Centers for Disease Control's most recent county-level update put Cayuga County's seven-day new cases average at 37.9 cases per day. That's the largest daily average since it reached 38.1 on Sept. 21.

During the delta variant wave that began in mid-August, the highest daily average mark in Cayuga County was 39.9 on Sept. 13. The moving average had dropped as low as 18.4 on Oct. 28, but has been generally increasing since early November.

The Cayuga County Health Department's situational update released Friday afternoon said 37 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Thursday. Of those new cases, 28 affected unvaccinated individuals.

The number of county residents with active COVID-19 cases climbed to 308. On Oct. 27, active cases had dipped to 166, but eclipsed 300 for the first time since mid-September on Thursday.

The health department also said that 11 county residents are hospitalized in Auburn or Syracuse with COVID-19, with five of those unvaccinated. Hospitalizations are up by one from the prior day.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are climbing throughout upstate New York.

The state Department of Health reported all regions north of the mid-Hudson Valley had seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rates in excess of 6.8%. The Central New York region rate reached 8.41% on Thursday, with an average daily new case total of 56.1 per 100,000 residents. Western New York had the highest positivity rate (11.32%) and new case average (73.06 per 100,000).

Vaccine and testing clinics

• The health department announced another COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week

A clinic was previously announced for 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Fingerlakes Mall Events Center (former Spirit Halloween store site). This clinic will offer Johnson & Johnson original and booster shots and Moderna boosters. Enter the clinic through the entrance at the back of the mall. As of late Friday afternoon, 90 appointments for a first Johnson & Johnson shot were available, 82 Johnson & Johnson booster slots remained, and 71 Moderna booster slot were open.

A Pfizer clinic, offering first and second doses of the vaccine authorized for children ages 5 to 11, is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11. That clinic also takes place at the events center at the mall. There were 71 first doses available and 91 second doses as of late Friday afternoon.

Registration is required for all of the clinics. Appointments can be scheduled at cayugacounty.us/health. The Cayuga Community Health Network also is helping to schedule appointments. To receive assistance with the registration process, call (315) 252-4212. Some town and village offices are also assisting residents to schedule appointments.

• East Hill Medical Center in Auburn will continue its testing and booster clinics next week.

The center recently announced that rapid COVID-19 testing for adults is available from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of holidays, for individuals with and without symptoms.

The community health center is also offering booster shots each Thursday for people 18 and older from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. East Hill’s clinic offers the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines. Both of these options are available to adults, 18 and older, who are currently fully vaccinated. This clinic offers either service on the ground floor of Metcalf Plaza, 144 Genesee St., Auburn. Parking is available in the city’s parking garage across the street.

Those wishing to get either service do not need to be a patient of East Hill Medical Center to receive testing or their booster shot, although the clinics are only open to adults at this time.

At this time, only online registrations are being accepted, and people may sign up in advance on East Hill’s website, easthillmedical.com. Those without access to the internet may call the city of Auburn at (315) 253-8316 for assistance.

Vaccines and boosters are also available at many local pharmacies, community health centers and physicians' offices. The state walk-in vaccination clinic continues to operate at the New York State Fairgrounds, as well.

