Cayuga County delays vote on sale of former nursing home to ACH

A proposal to sell the former Cayuga County Nursing Home to Auburn Community Hospital will likely go through another month of legislative sessions.
The former nursing home in the town of Sennett has become a key site in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, first as a testing site and then as a respiratory clinic operated by ACH meant to isolate patients who might test positive for COVID-19.
During its May meeting Tuesday evening, the Cayuga County Legislature was expected to discuss and vote on the sale of the property at 7451 County House Road for $500,000 to the Auburn hospital — which has previously floated plans to use it as a nursing home, among other things.
Instead, there was a last-minute motion to end the meeting. The motion prevailed, preventing consideration of the resolution, with eight in favor and five opposed. Two legislators were marked as excused absences.
This was the second time action on the resolution was delayed. The proposal was previously tabled at last week’s budgetary Ways and Means Committee, when County Attorney Christopher Palermo said it was inadvertently left off the agenda. Legislators didn’t have the chance to review a draft of the proposal ahead of time.
The committee moved to table it for consideration by the full Legislature the following week.
However, to the clear confusion of a couple legislators, Palermo said Tuesday evening the legislative body would not be able to consider the resolution because no one provided the sponsorship it required in lieu of committee approval.
Legislator Keith Batman, D-Springport, previously advocated for the proposal to be tabled when in committee and voted to push it through another legislative cycle Tuesday night.
“I had questions and I do have questions. I was in the process of getting my questions answered,” Batman said.
Legislator Andrew Dennison, R-Ira, worked remotely to sponsor the resolution. But the question of how it might be introduced was still up in the air, until Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman ultimately decided the appropriate time would be at the end of the meeting when other business could be addressed.
Dennison and Legislator Tucker Whitman, NOP-Sterling, were among the five legislators who were opposed to delaying the vote on the building's fate, which has been out of use since 2015.
Dennison was marked as an excused absence, despite being present on the video conferencing call, presumably due to poor Internet connection. To adhere to social distancing guidelines, the Legislature has been using the videoconferencing system 8x8 to hold meetings remotely.
Palermo said the resolution could be reintroduced at the next Ways and Means meeting, which is June 16.
In other news:
• In her address to the Legislature, McNabb-Coleman said Cayuga County is on track to enter Phase Two of the state's reopening plan on or about June 1.
She cited an increase in testing capacity and determination of surge capacity among the counties in a regional control group that include Cayuga, Onondaga, Cortland and Madison counties.
"On or about is the operative language," she said, adding that it could change. "I heard somebody refer to it today on our call as piecing together the airplane while we're in flight. That's a lot of what it feels like."
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.