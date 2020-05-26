Cayuga County delays vote on sale of former nursing home to ACH

The committee moved to table it for consideration by the full Legislature the following week.

However, to the clear confusion of a couple legislators, Palermo said Tuesday evening the legislative body would not be able to consider the resolution because no one provided the sponsorship it required in lieu of committee approval.

Legislator Keith Batman, D-Springport, previously advocated for the proposal to be tabled when in committee and voted to push it through another legislative cycle Tuesday night.

“I had questions and I do have questions. I was in the process of getting my questions answered,” Batman said.

Legislator Andrew Dennison, R-Ira, worked remotely to sponsor the resolution. But the question of how it might be introduced was still up in the air, until Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman ultimately decided the appropriate time would be at the end of the meeting when other business could be addressed.

Dennison and Legislator Tucker Whitman, NOP-Sterling, were among the five legislators who were opposed to delaying the vote on the building's fate, which has been out of use since 2015.