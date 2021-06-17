Cayuga County deputy, K9 partner graduate from training course

A dog named Pitt is ready to hit the ground running to assist with tracking, searches and other tasks for the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

Pitt and his partner, Deputy Jacob Slobe, were among Thursday's graduating class of the spring canine academy at the Sheriff’s Office Police Support Building in the Town of Camillus.

The academy, instructed by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Craig Belcher, began on April 12 and consisted of 400 hours of training methods such as patrol tracking, building searches, obedience, agility and officer protection training.

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said that the canine handlers and their partners will attend an additional six-week school in the fall that will certify them in either explosive or narcotics detection.

Also graduating Thursday were members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Deputy Jeff Neal and his new canine partner, Searles, a 23-month-old male Dutch Shepherd mix from Hungary; and Deputy Robert Renaud and his canine partner, Yello, a German Shepherd from Holland.

The other graduates were Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nickolas Yates and K9 Tomi; Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Philipp Gomm with K9 Jarno; and Saratoga Springs Police Department Officer William Arpei and K9 Vas.

