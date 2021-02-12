Cayuga County details records residents with health issues need for COVID-19 shots

The department said that while it does not know when it will be able to offer clinics, people who may be eligible under the new guidelines should get in touch with their health care provider to start getting the paperwork secured.

"Depending on when the vaccine is delivered and how much is received will determine when a clinic is scheduled. ... We expect to have more information on clinic dates and times and now to go about making appointment early next week."

Conditions included in New York state's list for vaccine eligibility include cancer (current or in remission), chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Type 1 and 2 diabetes, severe obesity, obesity, certain heart conditions, sickle cell disease, pregnancy, having a weakened immune system from a solid organ transplant, intellectual and developmental disabilities including Down Syndrome, liver disease, neurologic conditions, and immune systems weakened by HIV and immune deficiencies.

Residents who are 65 or older who do not have qualifying health conditions will not be eligible for the county clinics. They should continue to seek vaccinations through pharmacies or the state's clinics.

New testing clinic