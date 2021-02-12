Cayuga County details records residents with health issues need for COVID-19 shots

The Cayuga County Health Department does not yet know when it will be able to start vaccinating residents with qualifying health conditions, but it's letting the public know what documents will be needed when those clinics start.
The state announced last week that it will expand the pool of New Yorkers eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines to adults of all ages who have a range of underlying health issues. The expansion goes into effect Monday, Feb. 15. County health departments have been told to prepare to administer such vaccines, including establishing protocols to verify eligibility.
In a press release issued Friday afternoon, the county health department said residents will need either a note on the health care provider’s letterhead (including patient name, date of birth and list their health conditions that qualifies them), a recent health care provider visit summary from the past 12 months that notes the underlying health conditions or a print off from the provider's electronic health record portal with information on the health issues.
"No individual will be allowed to receive the vaccine without qualifying documentation," the news release said. "The Health Department will be keeping the qualifying documentation for auditing purposes."
The department said that while it does not know when it will be able to offer clinics, people who may be eligible under the new guidelines should get in touch with their health care provider to start getting the paperwork secured.
"Depending on when the vaccine is delivered and how much is received will determine when a clinic is scheduled. ... We expect to have more information on clinic dates and times and now to go about making appointment early next week."
Conditions included in New York state's list for vaccine eligibility include cancer (current or in remission), chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Type 1 and 2 diabetes, severe obesity, obesity, certain heart conditions, sickle cell disease, pregnancy, having a weakened immune system from a solid organ transplant, intellectual and developmental disabilities including Down Syndrome, liver disease, neurologic conditions, and immune systems weakened by HIV and immune deficiencies.
Residents who are 65 or older who do not have qualifying health conditions will not be eligible for the county clinics. They should continue to seek vaccinations through pharmacies or the state's clinics.
New testing clinic
The county also announced Friday that it will be holding a COVID-19 testing clinic for people who are not experiencing symptoms of the virus.
The no-cost, rapid-result clinic will run from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco.
Cayuga County residency is not required but an appointment is necessary. People should be prepared to wait on site for up to 30 minutes for results. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Attendees are asked to park in lot, not in the circle in front of the pavilion, and follow posted signs.
To set up an appointment for any of the clinics, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." You must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance info. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.