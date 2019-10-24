AUBURN — The two candidates for Cayuga County District Attorney participated in a lively forum at Cayuga Community College on Thursday afternoon.
Incumbent Jon Budelmann, a Republican, and Democratic candidate Thomas Turturo passionately debated a number of issues — including the opioid epidemic and prosecution of child sex offenses, as well as each other's personal qualifications.
Budelmann won the district attorney position in 2007 and secured reelection in 2011 and 2015. He was previously the chief assistant district attorney for about 12 years and has been a prosecutor since 1993. Turturo is a criminal defense attorney with a background in bankruptcy law. He operates The Turturo Law Firm, which is described on its website as a general practice of law.
Prosecution experience was one of the first topics to surface during the forum. Turturo said his experience litigating in multiple New York state counties would assist him as DA.
"That diversity of experience is, I believe, what gives me the right footing to be able to come into a community in crisis to be able to bring the outside solutions that we need," he said.
Budelmann said he has 27 years of experience as a prosecutor and successfully prosecuted more than 100 felony trials. "My opponent has not prosecuted a single case," he said.
If reelected on Nov. 5, Budelmann will begin his fourth four-year term as DA. "The idea that someone can get in and get out in a term or two would belie the fact that you need serious expertise," he said.
The candidates also debated the role of the DA's office in combating the opioid epidemic. Turturo said he would aim to reduce repeat offending with an approach informed by practices for prosecutors that have been successful nationally.
"You can't prosecute your way out of a problem like this," Budelmann said. He stressed the importance of treatment and preventing drug addiction in young people. He also noted that his office works with community organizations like Heroin Epidemic Action League and Nick's Ride.
Another topic of debate was department budgeting and staffing.
Turturo said it was "extremely concerning" that Budelmann was seeking new ADA positions to prepare for bail reform legislation without attending budgetary committee meetings for the last two months — which Budelmann said was not true.
Turturo also alleged that Budelmann recently fired ADA Joshua Bennett because he was activated for a term of military service and alleged Budelmann got into a physical altercation with Bennett in connection with that incident, accusations that Budelmann denied.
"He's been activated by the military. He'll be gone for six months. He's never been fired or laid off," Budelmann said of Bennett.
That exchange came after the candidates got into a heated discussion about Turturo's 2013 bankruptcy case.
"The issue that I have, in terms of the contrast between the two of us, my opponent attempted to file bankruptcy," Budelmann said earlier in the debate. Turturo responded that he had to reorganize his finances after he bought the Phoenix Building in downtown Auburn but was unable to restore it.
"Mr. Budelmann, if it is a crime ... to believe in the American dream of pursing a business and taking a risk, then I'm guilty," Turturo said. "Mr. Budelmann, if it is a crime to love my community, then I'm guilty," he continued, slamming his hand onto the table.
The two also debated how to prosecute defendants in cases of child sex abuse. Turturo said it seemed that sex offenders in the county often get the minimum sentence. "That's a practice that would end under my administration," he said.
Budelmann said those cases are difficult to take to trial for a number of reasons, including the ages of the victim and amount of physical evidence. "There's a big difference between wanting to do something and being able to. As a prosecutor, we rely on evidence and facts and proof," he said.