Cayuga County districts getting less state aid than what Cuomo had proposed

In normal years, school districts often use the state aid recommendations in the governor's state budget proposal as a starting point in figuring out their own spending plans. Typically, the state Legislature adds funding to the executive budget, which is released in January.
This year is far from normal.
Faced with a massive shortfall in revenue because of the economic damage caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the state budget finalized this week by state legislators is making cuts to the governor's proposal for school district state aid.
As a result, most school districts in the Cayuga County-area will have to adjust their spending plans to account for less support from the state than what they had been assuming.
State aid projections posted by the state on Wednesday based on the budget agreement showed eight of the nine districts that make up the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region will get less funding under the finalized budget.
One of the districts, Port Byron Central School District, is now facing a year-over-year decrease in total state aid. The distict is projected to receive $240,000 less in total aid for 2020-21 compared with the current year, a 1.82% decrease.
The largest district in the area, Auburn Enlarged City School District, will see a 0.82% increase. Cuomo's proposal had recommended a 2.45% increase.
The state budget projects did include federal aid that the districts are set to receive under the recently approved COVID-19 recovery act. The state aid projections show each district's federal allotment was added under the heading "federal CARES restoration" but also deducted as a "pandemic adjustment"
