Cayuga County doctor, health director: Avoid large gatherings for Thanksgiving

It's a question facing many families: Should they host relatives and friends for Thanksgiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

One of the top doctors at Auburn Community Hospital and Cayuga County's public health director believe the answer should be "no."

The local health experts are encouraging Cayuga County residents to avoid large gatherings with people who aren't members of their household. One reason for the guidance is that social gatherings have been one of the main sources of community spread in the county.

Cayuga County has 643 confirmed COVID-19 cases this year. Two-thirds of the cases (425) were reported in October and two weeks of November.

"They may be staying within the guidance of smaller groups, but it's still people they don't live with in their household," said Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director. "That's where we're seeing transmission."

She added, "People are not keeping their circles small, they're not staying within their own household and the virus is spreading."