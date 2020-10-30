Cayuga County doubles COVID-19 case total in October, now at more than 400

There is no sign of the COVID-19 outbreak slowing down in Cayuga County.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported 53 new cases over a four-day period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in October to 212 — nearly doubling the 218 cases the county had entering the month.
With 98 active cases and 404 people in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus, this is the worst point in the pandemic for the county.
The new cases include 40 people living outside of Auburn and 13 city residents. Four of the cases are college students. Two cases are students in Auburn elementary schools.
While the county reported 98 active cases on Friday, that total increased during the week. On Wednesday, the number of active cases was close to 120 — the most during the pandemic.
The number of hospitalizations also increased again this week. On Tuesday, there were five Cayuga County residents in the hospital with COVID-19. By Thursday, there were eight people hospitalized due to the virus.
The county's total number of confirmed cases is up to 430 since the first case was reported in mid-March. So far, 328 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation, which is required for people who test positive for COVID-19.
As the number of cases continues to rise, so does the number of people who are quarantined because they have been exposed to the virus. The health department said Friday many people who are in quarantine later test positive for COVID-19.
"This is why when doing contact tracing, it is important that people are honest about who they have been in contact with and also why it is so very important that people in mandatory quarantine adhere to the legal order issued by our department," the department wrote in its update.
In the state's defined Central New York region, Cayuga County had the highest seven-day rolling average of positive test results at 2.1% through Thursday, according to the state Department of Health. The next highest rate in the region was Cortland County's 1.4%, followed by Onondaga (1.3%), Madison (1.0%) and Oswego (0.8%).
In the largest county that borders Cayuga County, Onondaga County on Friday reported a single-day record for newly confirmed cases with 99. There are now 449 active cases in Onondaga County, up from 324 a week ago.
Among other neighboring counties, Wayne reported 126 active COVID-19 cases and Cortland had 104, as of Friday. Tompkins (77 active cases), Oswego (31) and Seneca (14) counties last reported active case totals on Thursday.
Central New York hospitalizations stood at 39, down from 41 a day before, according to the state. Prior to this week, hospitalizations in the region had not been above 40 since July 18.
