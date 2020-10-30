Cayuga County doubles COVID-19 case total in October, now at more than 400

As the number of cases continues to rise, so does the number of people who are quarantined because they have been exposed to the virus. The health department said Friday many people who are in quarantine later test positive for COVID-19.

"This is why when doing contact tracing, it is important that people are honest about who they have been in contact with and also why it is so very important that people in mandatory quarantine adhere to the legal order issued by our department," the department wrote in its update.

In the state's defined Central New York region, Cayuga County had the highest seven-day rolling average of positive test results at 2.1% through Thursday, according to the state Department of Health. The next highest rate in the region was Cortland County's 1.4%, followed by Onondaga (1.3%), Madison (1.0%) and Oswego (0.8%).

In the largest county that borders Cayuga County, Onondaga County on Friday reported a single-day record for newly confirmed cases with 99. There are now 449 active cases in Onondaga County, up from 324 a week ago.

Among other neighboring counties, Wayne reported 126 active COVID-19 cases and Cortland had 104, as of Friday. Tompkins (77 active cases), Oswego (31) and Seneca (14) counties last reported active case totals on Thursday.

Central New York hospitalizations stood at 39, down from 41 a day before, according to the state. Prior to this week, hospitalizations in the region had not been above 40 since July 18.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.