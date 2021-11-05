Cayuga County drug dealer faces 10 years in prison for causing overdose death

A Throop man faces 10 years in prison for selling a mixture of drugs that caused an overdose death.

Cayuga County District Attorney Budelmann on Friday said that Michael Chapman, 31, of 2539 Sittser Road, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for selling a bundle of heroin laced with a fentanyl compound that resulted in a fatal overdose.

During his guilty plea, Chapman admitted that he consciously disregarded the known risk of a fatal overdose when he sold a bundle of heroin laced with a fentanyl compound, Budelmann said, which caused the victim to suffer a fatal overdose, thereby recklessly causing the victim’s death.

In a news release, Budelmann said that Chapman confessed to selling the drugs to the victim despite knowing that the heroin contained fentanyl. At the time he sold the lethal combination of drugs to the victim, Chapman was already facing pending felony charges for sale/possession of heroin-laced fentanyl. He was not being held in jail, Budelmann said, "due to the NYS bail reform."

Chapman additionally pleaded guilty to five counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance involving unrelated sales of heroin laced with fentanyl compound to undercover members of the New York State Police between May and August of 2020.

Budelmann said that Chapman faces 10 years imprisonment, followed by two years post-release supervision. The court promised to impose a concurrent sentence not to exceed 4 to 12 years on the manslaughter charge. The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 5 to 15 years.

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci prosecuted the case. The district attorney’s office will make a sentencing recommendation following a pre-sentence investigation report, and sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 21.

“We need to hold drug dealers accountable for the death and destruction they are causing, and that is precisely what this guilty plea does," Antonacci said in a statement. "This defendant was on notice that the drugs he possessed and sold contained both heroin and fentanyl. Despite this knowledge, he did not stop selling that product, which is the epitome of recklessness."

The district attorney's office said that Detective Sean DeRosa of the Auburn Police Department conducted a nine-month long investigation into the fatal overdose of the victim that occurred on Jan. 18. That investigation included analysis of cell phones, which revealed evidence that Chapman sold the lethal combination of heroin and fentanyl that caused the victim’s overdose death. The victim left behind two small children.

“New York States needs to step up as a leader in the fight against the heroin epidemic and pass a statute which allows for the prosecution of those individuals who sell drugs that cause the death of another person.” Antonacci said. "District Attorney’s Offices around the State have been innovative in how these cases are being investigated and prosecuted. However, prosecution should not depend on cell phone messages or a confession in order to hold a drug dealer accountable for killing someone. We are thankful for the thorough investigation conducted by the Auburn Police Department, as well as the investigation into the narcotic sales by members of the New York State Police. This case sends a message to the People of Cayuga County: If you sell drugs and kill someone, we will do everything in our power to hold you accountable.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0