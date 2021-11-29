Cayuga County eclipses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 141 new COVID-19 cases over the previous five days, an amount that pushed total cases for the pandemic to more than 10,000.

In its situational update issued Monday, the department said total cases of the coronavirus are now at 10,031 since March 18, 2020. By comparison, according to the state Department of Health, Cayuga County has had 2,044 laboratory-confirmed flu cases dating back to the 2017-18 flu season.

Monday's update, the county's first since the day before Thanksgiving, also included news of the 108th COVID-related death. A man in his 90s who had tested positive for the virus passed away.

Of the 141 residents recently entered into mandatory isolation by the health department since Wednesday, 85 are not vaccinated. There are currently 228 residents with active cases, down from 260 a week earlier.

The department said 12 county residents are hospitalized in Auburn or Syracuse with COVID-19, four of those cases unvaccinated. That total is flat from a week ago. Nine of the current hospitalizations are residents age 60 or older.

Elevated hospitalizations and COVID-19 infection rates continue throughout upstate New York.

In the statewide daily update, all regions north of the mid-Hudson Valley have test positivity rates in excess of 5.5% over the past seven days. The central New York rate stood at 6.84%. Western New York had the highest rate at 10.24%.

"With the arrival of winter when more people are traveling and gathering indoors, and the emergence of the Omicron variant, we are reminded that we cannot let our guard down in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release Monday afternoon. "We are not defenseless, vaccinations and testing are the best tools we have in preventing further spread of the virus and its variants. If you have yet to get your vaccine, go out and do so as soon as you can and if you're due for your booster, doses are readily available across the state. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay safe as we head into the winter season."

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled several community vaccine clinics this week. As of Monday afternoon, appointments were filled for clinics set for Tuesday offering first-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots, and first-dose Pfizer shots for children ages 5 to 11.

Appointments remained for clinics set for Wednesday and Friday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, a clinic will have first or second doses of Pfizer people 12 and older and Pfizer boosters for those 18 and older.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, a clinic will offer Moderna boosters and Pfizer boosters for people 18 and older.

All of the clinics are being held at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The clinics will be held in the former Jo-Ann Fabric location. To enter the clinic, use the exterior doors to the left of Bass Pro Shops.

Registration is required for these clinics. Appointments can be scheduled at cayugacounty.us/health. The Cayuga Community Health Network is helping to schedule appointments. To receive assistance with the registration process, call (315) 252-4212. Some town and village offices are also assisting residents to schedule appointments.

Vaccines and boosters are also available at many local pharmacies, community health centers and physicians' offices. The state walk-in vaccination clinic continues to operate at the New York State Fairgrounds, as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0