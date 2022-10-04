Cayuga County election commissioners retiring

For the last 14 years, Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey have been the duo overseeing elections in Cayuga County.

Their run will end after the upcoming election in November.

Heary, the county's Republican election commissioner, and Lacey, the Democratic election commissioner, have informed the Cayuga County Legislature that they will retire following the election. Their replacements will be selected by their respective parties.

Heary, a former county GOP chair, has served as a commissioner since 2004. Lacey, who previously led the local Democratic committee, became an elections commissioner in 2008.

Lacey wanted to retire after the primary election in June, but Heary convinced her to stay on so they could retire together after the November election. Their departures will end a partnership that serves as a model for operating a bipartisan elections board.

While some election commissioners in different parts of the state have their own offices, Heary and Lacey share an office.

"We've had our arguments," Heary told The Citizen on Monday. "But we both had to pick our battles and we had to decide what's important to us. The most important thing — we tell our inspectors this — is to get through a good election and we don't want to see our name in the paper."

Lacey added, "We sort of have the same attitude about voting. The more people who vote, the better. The easier you can make it, the more accommodating it is."

The job has evolved over time. The election commissioner's post has traditionally been what Lacey called a "political plum." Past commissioners were rarely at the office.

But there are new demands and responsibilities — all of which contribute to Heary and Lacey's belief that the job should be a full-time position. Lacey mentioned the challenges presented with cybersecurity and the measures needed to safeguard voting systems against outside threats. Heary highlighted the logistical nature of the post — the need to hire poll workers and plan for early voting, for example.

Like election administrators across the country, they've had to contend with a political environment that has brought more attention to the electoral process.

"The atmosphere around elections has become more difficult to deal with, but it's mostly the public perception," Lacey said. "We've always had a very congenial office and a very easy place to work. But the atmosphere, generally, has changed considerably over the amount of time that I've been here. It's gotten hard to recruit people to work. Voters are more irritable."

Heary singled out the criticisms of voting machines. She noted that the county has had the same voting machines for 14 years. In that time, after numerous audits and manual recounts of races, they've never found a mistake.

After years of working on election night, both are planning to take time away from the political process. Heary joked that she will "probably drive (Lacey) crazy by texting her every once in a while." But they are ready to move on.

As they prepare for the next chapter, Heary and Lacey have positive reflections on their time together.

"I will miss working here," Heary said. Lacey added, "We both had basically the same background. We had both been county chairs. We had both worked in politics locally for a long time. We had some common experience, so it made it easier."