AUBURN — Election Day polling places in two towns remain open as a power outage affects more than 3,000 NYSEG customers in Cayuga County.
Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner, said they have heard from poll workers that power is out at Brutus and Mentz town halls. The facilities serve as Election Day polling places for voters in those towns.
According to Lacey, the electronic poll books and voting machines have backup batteries. The electronic poll books were purchased to administer early voting and are being used for the first time this year. The devices, which are used to sign in voters, replace the paper voter registration rolls.
"We should be all right for several hours," Lacey said.
If it's a prolonged outage, the county elections board maintains a printed list of eligible voters. The list is updated to note whether someone voted early.
As of 2:20 p.m., there have been no other reports of polling places being affected by the outage.
There are 3,141 NYSEG customers without power in the towns of Brutus, Mentz, Montezuma and Throop. Residents in the villages of Port Byron and Weedsport are also affected.
The cause of the outage wasn't immediately available. Lacey said they were told it was a problem with a transmission line.