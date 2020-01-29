Cayuga County elections officials' pay may nearly double

During its Thursday meeting, the Cayuga County Legislature will hear the public's comments on a resolution to nearly double the salaries of two part-time county officials.
The resolution increases yearly salaries for the counties two appointed part-time elections commissioners, from $12,587 to $25,000. The commissioners, Republican Cherl Heary and Democrat Katie Lacey, were last reappointed by the Legislature in 2017 to serve four-year terms.
The raise would be effective 45 days after its adoption by the Legislature, according to a draft of the proposed law included in the Ways and Means Committee meeting agenda from January. The committee unanimously approved the resolution during its Jan. 21 meeting.
Prior to the Legislature's vote on the proposed raise, a public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Legislature Chambers on the sixth floor of the county office building at 160 Genesee St.
Ways and Means Committee Chair Christopher Petrus (R-Brutus) said the resolution should make the commissioners' salaries comparable to the commissioners of neighboring counties and counties of similar sizes.
The resolution cites commissioners' increased duties, due to "multiple changes in elections laws and procedures" over the years, as justification for the raise.
"They are putting in a great deal of work," Petrus said. He added the commissioners are "underpaid" when factoring in recent changes to the schedule of political primaries and replacing paper voter rolls with electronic poll books.
Ways and Means has also considered holding a public hearing on another measure to increase the salaries of some local officials, including the sheriff and the county clerk, treasurer and attorney. But a resolution to set a public hearing on those raises was tabled at the Jan. 21 committee meeting.
