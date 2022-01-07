Cayuga County emergency services 'significantly strained' due to COVID spike

In a joint message, Auburn Community Hospital, Cayuga County Health Department and the city of Auburn offered guidance to the community as the increase in COVID-19 cases affects the delivery of emergency services.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days, regardless of their vaccination status. This includes people who use an at-home kit to test positive.

"DO NOT go to a medical facility for another test as this further burdens the health care system and is not necessary," the advisory states. Residents can report positive at-home tests to the health department by emailing a picture to covidtest@cayugacounty.us.

For positive cases, they should wear well-fitting masks for five days after the isolation period has ended. If symptoms don't resolve or begin to worsen after five days in isolation, then seek medical care. Residents should seek immediate care for certain symptoms, including difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, or bluish lips or face.

Cayuga County recently adopted the new isolation and quarantine guidelines issued by the state Department of Health. Under the revised guidelines, a person must isolate for five days after the onset of COVID symptoms or a positive test.

For those who are exposed to COVID, their vaccination status will determine the length of their quarantine. A five-day quarantine is required for individuals who aren't vaccinated for those who are fully vaccinated but haven't received their booster shot. After the quarantine ends, a mask should be worn while around other people for an additional five days.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated and received their booster shots, or those who are fully vaccinated but aren't eligible for a booster, do not have to quarantine if they are a close contact. However, the guidance recommends that they wear a mask while around other people for 10 days after their exposure and take a test on the fifth day. If they develop COVID symptoms, they should quarantine and seek testing.

Isolation orders are for people who test positive, while quarantining is used for individuals who have contact with positive cases.

In addition to the updated isolation and quarantine guidance, local agencies offered advice on how residents can avoid going to the hospital with COVID-19, including getting vaccinated, wearing masks while outside their homes, and to stay home when they are sick.

Cayuga County has reported nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases in the first five days of January and more than 1,000 since Christmas. Hospitalizations have been steady and there have been two deaths.

Earlier this week, the health department revealed that it was working through a backlog of nearly 1,000 cases due to laboratory delays and high numbers of at-home tests.

"Our emergency services organizations, including Auburn Ambulance Service, our local urgent care centers, the emergency room at Auburn Community Hospital and our health system partners at the Cayuga County Health Department are significantly strained given the high incidence of COVID-19 in our community," the agencies said in joint statement.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

