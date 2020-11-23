Cayuga County ends potential COVID-19 exposure notices

Citing the "widespread" presence of COVID-19 in the community, the Cayuga County Health Department announced over the weekend that it would no longer distribute public notices of potential exposures.

The health department issued its first notice of a potential COVID-19 exposure in May after an employee at Lowe's in Auburn tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, the department released at least 20 notices informing the public of potential exposures, most of which were sent out over the past two months as virus cases surged.

The last potential exposure notice was released on Nov. 11 after employees at Dunkin' Donuts in Weedsport tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 129 active cases and 736 people in mandatory quarantine. Thirteen residents are hospitalized due to the virus.