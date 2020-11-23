 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County ends potential COVID-19 exposure notices
alert top story
COVID-19

Cayuga County ends potential COVID-19 exposure notices

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID exposure

The last potential COVID-19 exposure released by the Cayuga County Health Department.

 Robert Harding

Citing the "widespread" presence of COVID-19 in the community, the Cayuga County Health Department announced over the weekend that it would no longer distribute public notices of potential exposures. 

The health department issued its first notice of a potential COVID-19 exposure in May after an employee at Lowe's in Auburn tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, the department released at least 20 notices informing the public of potential exposures, most of which were sent out over the past two months as virus cases surged. 

The last potential exposure notice was released on Nov. 11 after employees at Dunkin' Donuts in Weedsport tested positive for COVID-19

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of Monday, there are 129 active cases and 736 people in mandatory quarantine. Thirteen residents are hospitalized due to the virus. 

"CCHD will continue to investigate each positive COVID-19 case and conduct contact tracing in the county; however, we will not be announcing the dates and times if an individual worked, shopped or ate at a particular location," the department wrote in a release. "Please note that all individuals who are identified as close contacts of positive cases will continue to be notified of their exposure." 

Cayuga isn't the only county to discontinue public notice of potential COVID-19 exposures. Onondaga County, which streamlined its public notification system as cases spiked, also decided to end its practice of notifying the public of virus exposures. 

While there won't be public notices of potential COVID-19 exposures, the health department urged residents to take precautions when they leave their homes. They have previously advised the public to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and wash their hands. 

"There is a risk of exposure each time we go out in public, especially now with the increase of community spread of COVID-19 and the increased number of cases," the department wrote. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Onondaga County executive, health commissioner, Syracuse mayor discuss COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News