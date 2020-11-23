Cayuga County ends potential COVID-19 exposure notices

Citing the "widespread" presence of COVID-19 in the community, the Cayuga County Health Department announced over the weekend that it would no longer distribute public notices of potential exposures.
The health department issued its first notice of a potential COVID-19 exposure in May after an employee at Lowe's in Auburn tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, the department released at least 20 notices informing the public of potential exposures, most of which were sent out over the past two months as virus cases surged.
The last potential exposure notice was released on Nov. 11 after employees at Dunkin' Donuts in Weedsport tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 129 active cases and 736 people in mandatory quarantine. Thirteen residents are hospitalized due to the virus.
"CCHD will continue to investigate each positive COVID-19 case and conduct contact tracing in the county; however, we will not be announcing the dates and times if an individual worked, shopped or ate at a particular location," the department wrote in a release. "Please note that all individuals who are identified as close contacts of positive cases will continue to be notified of their exposure."
Cayuga isn't the only county to discontinue public notice of potential COVID-19 exposures. Onondaga County, which streamlined its public notification system as cases spiked, also decided to end its practice of notifying the public of virus exposures.
While there won't be public notices of potential COVID-19 exposures, the health department urged residents to take precautions when they leave their homes. They have previously advised the public to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and wash their hands.
"There is a risk of exposure each time we go out in public, especially now with the increase of community spread of COVID-19 and the increased number of cases," the department wrote.
