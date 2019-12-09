The Cayuga County Legislature this week will hold the second of two public hearings to discuss a proposed law that would ban single-use plastic foam in food service.
The local Food Service Waste Reduction Act was drafted after Legislature Chair Tucker Whitman received 47 letters calling for the ban. It will be effective Jan. 1 if the Legislature passes the law after a public hearing set for Thursday, Dec. 12.
The draft of the law eliminates the use of "all bowls, plates, cartons, cups, other containers, trays or other items designed for one time use" by all food establishments, including chain restaurants, in the county. The full draft can be found in the Legislature's October agenda.
Though none of the initial letters came from members of the local organization Cayuga Climate Action, about 15 CCA members — all dressed in green — attended a Nov. 26 public hearing. Anna Marck, CCA co-founder, urged legislators to adopt what she called the common sense health and environmental measure.
"I think that the Styrofoam ban is a really, really important step in making a shift and saying we are going to chose our health and wellness and the wellness of this planet above financial gain," Marck said in an interview about a week after the first hearing.
Petroleum-based polystyrene foam is cited in the draft as a potential "human carcinogen and neurotoxin," as categorized by the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Environmental pollution caused by plastic foam, which is not biodegradable, was another concern raised by Marck and other speakers.
No one at the first hearing spoke against the ban, but Whitman also received three letters opposing the law, which some worry will place a financial burden on food establishments and result in higher prices. Establishments would be required to replace plastic foam products with alternatives like green paper products, as well as reusable and biodegradable containers.
Although Marck thinks that's a "fair concern," she described switching from plastic foam as a good financial decision in the long run. "If the consumers that are able to support these business do so — then as they do that — those costs will over a short amount of time be reduced," she said.
The second public hearing on the plastic foam ban is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Legislature Chambers in the County Office Building at 160 Genesee St. in Auburn.