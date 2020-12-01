Cayuga County expands COVID-19 rapid test clinic hours

Cayuga County is adding available times for the public to access its next rapid test COVID-19 clinic for asymptomatic residents.

The second of two rapid testing clinics this week will go two hours longer, the Cayuga County Health Department said in a press release Tuesday. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco. An appointment is required. A rapid test clinic took place Tuesday at the same site.

Participants should be prepared to wait up to 30 minutes for their results. A mask is required and social distancing will be enforced.

To schedule appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on the link titled, "COVID-19 Clinics." When scheduling an appointment, you should provide your legal name, an email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is under another person's name, provide their legal name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.

