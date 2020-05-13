Cayuga County extends drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic for essential workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cayuga County Health Department will continue its drive-thru testing clinic for essential workers, at least for one more day.

The clinic will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Testing is by appointment only and is available for essential workers.

Essential workers, according to the department, include grocery store and restaurant staff, convenience and hardware store employees, first responders, correction officers, law enforcement and health care providers. However, the definition of an essential worker isn't limited to those jobs. Other workers may be eligible for testing.

Testing is open to essential workers and adult members of their households. The department won't test children at the clinic.

To make an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on the COVID-19 clinic link. On the clinic page, select "COVID-19 Swabbing" and you will be directed to choose a provider. Click on any of the Cayuga County Health Department listings, then you'll be directed to choose an appointment time.

After you pick a time, you will be asked to enter personal information. The health department asks that you include a phone number so they can contact you to collect insurance information. If you don't have insurance, other options are available.