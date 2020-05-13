You are the owner of this article.
Cayuga County extends drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic for essential workers
CORONAVIRUS

Cayuga County extends drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic for essential workers

Testing

The Cayuga County Health Department posted this image of some members of its COVID-19 swabbing/testing team doing essential worker drive-thru clinics  this week. "These staff have been standing on their feet working long days in full personal protective equipment (PPE) at our clinic site," the department said on its Facebook page.

 Cayuga County Health Department

The Cayuga County Health Department will continue its drive-thru testing clinic for essential workers, at least for one more day. 

The clinic will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Testing is by appointment only and is available for essential workers. 

Essential workers, according to the department, include grocery store and restaurant staff, convenience and hardware store employees, first responders, correction officers, law enforcement and health care providers. However, the definition of an essential worker isn't limited to those jobs. Other workers may be eligible for testing. 

Testing is open to essential workers and adult members of their households. The department won't test children at the clinic. 

To make an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on the COVID-19 clinic link. On the clinic page, select "COVID-19 Swabbing" and you will be directed to choose a provider. Click on any of the Cayuga County Health Department listings, then you'll be directed to choose an appointment time. 

Cayuga County waiting for hundreds of coronavirus test results after essential workers clinic

After you pick a time, you will be asked to enter personal information. The health department asks that you include a phone number so they can contact you to collect insurance information. If you don't have insurance, other options are available. 

Once you complete the personal information form, you review the details and click "Book My Appointment." 

The health department held a similar clinic on Monday and Tuesday as COVID-19 testing increases in central New York. The region needs to meet the state's testing metric before it begins a phased reopening of select businesses. 

The state's metric requires central New York to test an average of 775 people a day over a seven-day period. As of Wednesday, the region is testing an average of 709 people a day. But Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and other leaders in the region believe they are meeting the testing goals. 

On Tuesday, the Cayuga County Health Department said it's awaiting the results of 390 tests — an indication that more COVID-19 testing is being done in the county. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

