Cayuga County extends weekend early voting hours

Early voting has been a popular option in Cayuga County, and now voters will have more time this weekend to cast their ballots before Election Day.
The Cayuga County Board of Elections announced Thursday that weekend hours will be extended at the three early voting sites. The locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They were scheduled to open at 9 a.m. this weekend.
The early voting locations are at Clifford Park Clubhouse, 81 Mary St., Auburn; Cato town office, 11320 Shortcut Road; and Venice town office, 2479 Route 34.
Early voting, which began on Saturday, Oct. 24, runs through Sunday. In addition to the weekend hours, the sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
For early voting, voters who live in Cayuga County can vote at any location. For example, if you live in Auburn, you can vote at the Cato or Venice locations.
Cayuga County has one of the best early voting turnouts in New York, according to data provided by the state Board of Elections. Through the first five days of early voting, 13.49% of the county's 48,208 registered voters have cast ballots — the fifth-highest rate in the state.
In New York, more than 1.3 million voters have cast their ballots during early voting. Statewide, 10.1% of registered voters have voted early.
The county reported a high of 1,576 early voters on Tuesday. That followed 1,991 early voters over the first weekend, which topped the county's total during nine days of early voting for the 2019 local elections.
There was a nearly identical number of votes — 1,480 and 1,457 — on Monday and Wednesday.
So far, nearly one-quarter of Cayuga County's voters have cast their ballots before Election Day. Along with the 6,504 people who voted during the early voting period, 4,695 voters have returned absentee ballots.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. The county will have its usual slate of polling locations open in the city and in every town.
