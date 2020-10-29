Cayuga County extends weekend early voting hours

Early voting has been a popular option in Cayuga County, and now voters will have more time this weekend to cast their ballots before Election Day.

The Cayuga County Board of Elections announced Thursday that weekend hours will be extended at the three early voting sites. The locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They were scheduled to open at 9 a.m. this weekend.

The early voting locations are at Clifford Park Clubhouse, 81 Mary St., Auburn; Cato town office, 11320 Shortcut Road; and Venice town office, 2479 Route 34.

Early voting, which began on Saturday, Oct. 24, runs through Sunday. In addition to the weekend hours, the sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

For early voting, voters who live in Cayuga County can vote at any location. For example, if you live in Auburn, you can vote at the Cato or Venice locations.

Cayuga County has one of the best early voting turnouts in New York, according to data provided by the state Board of Elections. Through the first five days of early voting, 13.49% of the county's 48,208 registered voters have cast ballots — the fifth-highest rate in the state.