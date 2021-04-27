Cayuga County eyes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for teens

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, said that the number of contacts linked to positive cases "boomed because of school." Purdy also noted the connection between the increase and the return to in-person classes.

"Right now, our investigation and tracing certainly have highlighted what is occurring in schools because now they're back in school, they're within 3 feet of one another, there's more socialization and we're seeing more cases around schoolchildren," Purdy said. "We certainly would like to positivity influence that by getting the vaccine to the 16- and 17-year-olds."

Not all of the children affected by COVID-19 are eligible for the vaccine. But for 16- and 17-year-olds who attend high school and participate in after-school programs, such as sports, the vaccine would provide protection against the virus.

There would be challenges for the health department to address before it could offer the Pfizer vaccine. Because of the refrigeration requirements, administration of the vaccine would be time-sensitive. The Pfizer vaccine is shipped in containers with five trays, with each tray holding more than 1,100 doses — far more than the county would need for a single clinic.