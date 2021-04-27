Cayuga County eyes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for teens

The Cayuga County Health Department may soon have all three COVID-19 vaccines in its arsenal.
Nancy Purdy, the health department's director of community health services, told the Cayuga County Board of Health on Tuesday that they are exploring the possibility of offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at county-run clinics.
Cayuga County has received doses of the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. But because of the Pfizer vaccine's refrigeration requirements — the vials must be stored in a freezer at temperatures ranging from 76 to 112 degrees below zero — the county doesn't offer the vaccine.
That could change now that there is universal eligibility in New York. Anyone age 16 or older can get vaccinated. But only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.
The health department has been directing eligible teens to go to the New York State Fairgrounds site, which offers the Pfizer vaccine, to get vaccinated. But that's at least a half-hour drive for some county residents, and an even longer trip for those in the southern part of the county.
"We do see a need and desire to get those students covered," Purdy said.
In addition to the lack of availability in Cayuga County, another reason the health department is looking to offer the Pfizer vaccine is the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases among school-aged children. A chart released by the department showed that about one-quarter of new cases were under age 20.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, said that the number of contacts linked to positive cases "boomed because of school." Purdy also noted the connection between the increase and the return to in-person classes.
"Right now, our investigation and tracing certainly have highlighted what is occurring in schools because now they're back in school, they're within 3 feet of one another, there's more socialization and we're seeing more cases around schoolchildren," Purdy said. "We certainly would like to positivity influence that by getting the vaccine to the 16- and 17-year-olds."
Not all of the children affected by COVID-19 are eligible for the vaccine. But for 16- and 17-year-olds who attend high school and participate in after-school programs, such as sports, the vaccine would provide protection against the virus.
There would be challenges for the health department to address before it could offer the Pfizer vaccine. Because of the refrigeration requirements, administration of the vaccine would be time-sensitive. The Pfizer vaccine is shipped in containers with five trays, with each tray holding more than 1,100 doses — far more than the county would need for a single clinic.
"If we are able to provide things locally with Pfizer, we're going to be working with other counties to just take a very limited allotment," Cuddy said.
In other news:
• Purdy said the health department has been experimenting with allowing walk-ins at vaccination clinics.
"There's a lot of logistics that have to be considered, especially the management of the vaccine," she said.
When the health department has held public clinics, appointments are required. Residents can schedule appointments online or by calling their local government office for assistance.
But walk-in appointments could soon become the norm at local clinics. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that an appointment isn't required to get vaccinated at any of the state-run mass vaccination clinics, including the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County. He also said that county health departments would have the option to allow walk-ins at vaccination clinics.
As of Tuesday, Cayuga County hasn't announced whether it would exercise that option.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.