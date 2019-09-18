The retired owner of Auburn's Oakwood Dairy was recognized on Dairy Day at the New York State Fair for his contributions to state agriculture.
Ted O'Hara was one of three people to receive the PRO-DAIRY Agriservice Awards on Aug. 29. The awards were presented by New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball and PRO-DAIRY Director Tom Overton.
You have free articles remaining.
O'Hara is a "longtime collaborative partner" with the organization PRO-DAIRY, which aims to make the state's dairy industry more competitive and profitable, according to a recent press release announcing the award recipients.