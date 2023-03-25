BRUTUS — Jeanne Scharett and Sharon Krickovich paid rapt attention as Paul Saxton explained the mechanics of how maple sap in a tree becomes maple syrup at a breakfast table.

Like other visitors to the Smokey Hollow sugar farm, the two Auburn women learned that far more work goes into syrup production than they had imagined.

“It’s all more complicated than I thought,” said Scharett, during her tour of the Brutus operation Saturday.

Smokey Hollow was one of an estimated 150 maple syrup operations throughout New York State to open their doors the past two weekends to provide visitors with everything one might wish to know about syrup but never had a chance to ask.

In one building at the farm, Paul Saxton, who assists with several different tasks, explained the natural mechanics that occur inside a maple tree, displaying for visitors segments of split maple logs.

At night, he explained, more water comes into the tree, which helps with production of more sugar in the sap.

“The in daytime the sunlight comes out and starts beating on it,” Saxton said. “Sunlight is now heating up the tree, causing a positive pressure. That pushes the sap to anywhere it can get out.”

When the trees are tapped, workers explained, that’s when the farm’s vacuum devices receive sap ready for processing. Some sugar farmers still use the old-fashioned bucket hanging on the tree method. But most farms use the vacuums.

“It is a science and it’s a lot of math,” said James Hotaling, who has produced Maple syrup at Smokey Hollow since 1975. “We have to kill any bacteria and know our temperatures when we get the sap and boil it. It has to get filtered to meet the regulations and controls that we have to be careful with.”

The Cayuga County area is not one of the major maple producers in New York state, said Helen Thomas, director of the Syracuse-based Maple Producer’s Association. Clinton and Lewis counties in particular, she said have major industrial maple operations.

But throughout the state, she said, are farms like Smokey Hollow, regarded as emblematic of the those found in the Finger Lakes region.

“The farms in the Finger Lakes are relatively small scale compared to the rest of the state, and it’s a really nice model,” Thomas said. “They are family operated and serve their communities, largely their products are sold in the local community.”

Hotaling said his farm has about 1,600 taps in trees over four different lots. The mathematics tell an interesting story.

An estimated 250 gallons of maple sap with two-percent sugar content is required to get six gallons of syrup, Hotaling said, as he rang up visitor purchases at the farm’s retail store.

A long line had formed, as visitors waited to leave with maple treasures ranging from traditional syrup to maple cotton candy. A few picked up bottles of maple syrup that had been aged in a whiskey barrel, giving it a distinctive spirit aftertaste as a result.

“I feel good about doing this because education is a big factor,” Hotaling said, as he took payment for a bottle of maple hot sauce. “The more you can educate people as to what you are doing the better off we are, it’s a big plus for the maple industry.”