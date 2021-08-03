Cayuga County farm to pay $111K penalty for March violations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The farm did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the consent order.

The order is the fourth issued against the farm in the past decade. According to language in the new agreement, Ashland has settled past violations in 2011, 2013 and 2020 that included manure runoff and storage overflow incidents.

Immediately after the overflow incident in March, Ashland worked with neighboring farms to transfer some of the waste into their lagoons and onto crop fields where some of the material could be safely spread.

The farm's violations included failure to monitor its manure storage structures, which included a lack of record-keeping and storage level markers that are required under Ashland's concentrated animal feeding operation permit, which allows for up to 1,167 young stock and 1,800 mature dairy cattle. DEC cited the farm for failing to follow its emergency plan and for altering or establishing three waste storage structures without proper notifications and review.

In the violation notice, the agency told the farm that it could face civil penalties of up to $37,500 per day for certain violations.