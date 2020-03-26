Cayuga County farmers deal with safety precautions, economic uncertainty amid COVID-19

There has been economic uncertainty on what the long-term effects of the pandemic may be, Patterson said, but the business has been stable so far. He expressed concerns about the effects the outbreak might have on the local economy when "people are laid off and not working for who knows how long."

"We're in a spot we've never been before, and there's some uncertainty about how quick things will rebound and get back into whatever the new normal is," he said.

Patterson isn't the only Cayuga County-area farmer dealing with uncertainty. Ray Lockwood, president of the Cayuga County Farm Bureau and co-owner of an Aurelius dairy farm with his son, said the pandemic has brought some challenges. The business has been making sure those on the farm, including its three employees, keep their clothes clean, wash their hands and have done their best to make sure they are healthy. Nobody has been shaking the hands of delivery or equipment service people who have come in.