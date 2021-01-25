Cayuga County farmers hurt by freezing events may be eligible for USDA help

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) designated 17 New York counties, including Cayuga County, as primary natural disaster areas. According to a Monday press release, producers who suffered losses caused by natural disasters last spring, specifically freezing and frost events from April to June, may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

Producers in Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Cortland, Niagara, Ontario, Oswego, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins and Wayne counties who suffered losses caused by freeze and frost that occurred April 1 through June 1, 2020, may be eligible for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Allegany, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Oneida, Onondaga, Orleans, Steuben, Tioga, Wyoming and Yates are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.

